Apply coupon code "HDEX100" for the best price we could find by $118. Buy Now at Jomashop
- Swiss quartz movement
- stainless steel case and band
- hour, minute, second, day, date, and moonphase functions
- water resistance to 660 feet
- Model: 40008-3M-AIN
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Apply coupon code "609PQ93A" for a savings of $119. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Izene US via Amazon.
- email, texts, and other notifications
- GPS, GLONASS, and optical heart rate
- sleep tracking
- up to 5-day battery life
- Model: A1619
Shop and save on a selection of dress watches, smart watches, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Access Gen 4 Touchscreen Smart Watch for $149 (a low by $50).
Discounts on over 180 styles for men and women. Also, save even more via the coupons listed below. Shop Now at Jomashop
- Free shipping via "DNEWSFS" (a $5.99 savings on orders under $100).
- $5 off $105 or more via "DNEWSFS5".
- $10 off $150 or more via "DNEWSFS10".
- $20 off $340 or more via "DNEWSFS20".
- $50 off $1,000 or more via "DNEWSFS50".
- Pictured is the Omega Unisex De Ville Quartz Watch for $2,200 ($1,400 off) via "DNEWSFS50".
Save on over 450 watches and accessories. Additionally, save even more via the coupons listed below. Shop Now at Jomashop
- Free shipping via "DNEWSFS" (a $5.99 savings on orders under $100).
- $5 off $105 or more via "DNEWSFS5".
- $10 off $150 or more via "DNEWSFS10".
- $20 off $340 or more via "DNEWSFS20".
- $50 off $1,000 or more via "DNEWSFS50".
- Pictured is the Montblanc Meisterstuck Pocket Credit Card Holder for $94.99 (low by $65).
Save on 100 styles for men and women. Shop Now at Jomashop
- Pictured is the Tag Heuer Men's Carrera Calibre 5 Black Dial Watch for $2,1000 after code "DNEWSFS50" ($917 low).
Save on nearly 20 men's outerwear styles. Extra savings on larger orders are available via the coupons listed below. Shop Now at Jomashop
- Free shipping via "DNEWSFS" (a $5.99 savings on orders under $100).
- $5 off $105 or more via "DNEWSFS5".
- $10 off $150 or more via "DNEWSFS10".
- $20 off $340 or more via "DNEWSFS20".
- $50 off $1,000 or more via "DNEWSFS50".
- Pictured is the The Very Warm Men's Alma Jacket for $99.99 ($520 off list).
Use coupon code "SAM30" for the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Jomashop
- Available at this price in Black.
- TSA lock
- telescoping handle
- full zip interior divider and cross straps
- water resistant PU zipper
