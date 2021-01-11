That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
-
-
It's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- palm-sized
- fabric design
- Android app for managing phone content
- Model: STJW1000401
Clip the $35 off on page coupon and apply code "UYG46Y7X" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RAVPower-Store via Amazon.
- reading/writing speeds up to 540MB/s
- Model: RP-UM003 Pro
It's $5 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- transfer speeds of up to 140 MB/s
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- reads up to 1,050 MB/s and writes up to 1,000 MB/s
- Model: MU-PC500T
That's a savings of $20 off the list price. Plus, it includes a two-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac
- can hold up to 125 games
- Model: WDBA3A0050BBK-WESN
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Shop and save on headphones, camera accessories, cell phones, networking, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured are the Klipsch R5 Active Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $19.99 ($100 off list and a low by $9).
Save on digital cameras, mirrorless cameras, lenses, and camcorders. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 12-60mm Lens for $697.99 ($300 off).
