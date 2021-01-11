It's $100 less than buying it from Apple direct. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: Z0YK-MWTK28
It's $500 under list price and sold out at most other stores.
- In Space Gray.
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: Z0YJ1LL/A
It's $51 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $101.
- Intel 10th-Gen. Core i5 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Model: MVH42LL/A
It's $450 under list price.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MVH22LL/A
That's $30 less than Apple's direct price.
- It's in stock March 7 but can be ordered now.
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Model: MYL92LL/A
It's $15 under list price.
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Save $100 off the retail price.
- Available in Space Gray or Silver.
- Order online and get $20 off $40 activation fee.
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6
- Model: MY3E2LL/A
That's around $30 under the best price we've seen for a refurbished unit.
- Available in Gold (pictured), Silver, and Space Gray.
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, but it comes with a 30-day BidAllies satisfaction guarantee.
