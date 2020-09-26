New
Daily Steals · 2 hrs ago
Refurb Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Dual-Band 802.11ac Smart WiFi Router
$97 $100
free shipping

Use coupon code "DNETGR" to get it for $63 less than a new unit costs. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • up to 1,800 sq. ft. coverage
  • connect up to 30 devices
  • Model: R7000-100NAR
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNETGR"
  • Expires 9/26/2020
    Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Routers Daily Steals Netgear
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
UtahGuy
Move along, this is NOT a deal!
31 min ago

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Daily Steals 51% -- $97 Buy Now