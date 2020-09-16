B&H Photo Video · 8 hrs ago
Bushnell Trophy Cam HD Aggressor No-Glow Trail Camera
$100 $200
Features
  • PIR motion sensor with 100-foot range
  • 1920 x 1080 video recording
  • 48-LED no glow flash
  • 0.2-second trigger
  • 20MP resolution
  • Model: 119876C
