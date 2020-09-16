New
Aduro Wireless Floating Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
$8 $50
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in several styles (American Flag pictured).
  • Sold by Aduro Products via eBay.
Features
  • rubberized rugged exterior
  • IP67 waterproof rating
  • 10W subwoofer
  • Model: AD-PS10
