It's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several styles (American Flag pictured).
- Sold by Aduro Products via eBay.
- rubberized rugged exterior
- IP67 waterproof rating
- 10W subwoofer
- Model: AD-PS10
-
Published 3 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Save on headphones, speakers, and Bose Frames. Shop Now at Bose
It's $155 under list when it was new, $5 under the best price we could find for an open-box unit, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 2.0" Tweeter
- 2.5" Woofer
Use coupon code "DEALNEWS" for the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Tanga
- waterproof
- includes bike mount
- up to 6hr battery life
- TF card slot
Save on a range of new and refurbished speakers, soundbars, earphones, and on-ear headphones. Shop Now at eBay
That's $20 less than Walmart's best price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on over 400 men's and women's Rolex watches. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various third party sellers, such as watch_chest and santblanc, via eBay.
Coupon code "996720" cuts it to $140 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- uses UV-C light to kill germs, bacteria, and microbes
Use coupon code "7065820-AFS" for the best deal we could find by $36. Buy Now at UntilGone
- magnify your screen size up to 3 times the original size
- retractable legs setup
- universal fit for all smartphone sizes
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to get this price. It's $47 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Tanga
- 360° rotation provides adjustability and one-hand operation
- Spring-loaded quick-release jaw for comfortable use
- Rubber-gripping provides stability and slip resistance
- Can hold up to 5.5” screen size
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|84%
|--
|$8
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register