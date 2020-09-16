New
eBay · 3 hrs ago
Refurb Bulova Classic Men's Quartz Chronograph Watch
$100 $395
free shipping

That's $196 below(va) the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by WatchesHalfPrice via eBay, who provide a 3-year warranty.
  • stainless steel case
  • leather strap
  • quartz movement
  • date display
  • water resistance to 99 feet
  • Model: 97B155
