That's over $2,400 off its list price (which Lenovo still charges direct from its own site). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20QDS3B200
Published 3 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save. That's $15 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core Processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS glossy touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
That's now roughly about $240 less than you'd pay for a laptop with similar specs a quite a bit of bang for your buck. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
That's at least $600 less than you'd pay at another Lenovo storefront and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NKS4LR00
Coupon code "THINKLABORDAY" takes $332 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th gen. Intel Core i3-10110U Comet Lake 2.10GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1366 x768 HD anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20R3CTO1WW
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
That's $20 less than Walmart's best price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
It's $99 under our mention from last week, $560 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i3-8145U up to 3.90GHz processor
- 8GB RAM and 128GB M.2 PCIe-NVMe SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit OS
- Model: 11ADS0E500
- UPC: 195348574457
Applying coupon code "LENOVOYES" saves you $157. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lenovo Direct via Amazon.
- up to 110" HD picture
- touchpad control
- wireless screen mirroring
- Model: M1
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to save. That's $900 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" for a savings of $710 off list and the best price we could find by $242. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11AD002AUS
