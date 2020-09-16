New
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 8th-Gen i5 14" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM
$950 $3,379
free shipping

That's over $2,400 off its list price

  Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
Features
  • 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20QDS3B200
