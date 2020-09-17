Ends Today
Newegg
Westinghouse 34" Ultrawide Curved 1440p FreeSync LED Monitor
$350 $450
Features
  • 3440x1440 native resolution
  • 100Hz refresh rate
  • AMD FreeSync compatible
  • HDMI, DisplayPort
  • Model: WC34DX9019
