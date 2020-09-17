That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- 100Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync compatible
- HDMI, DisplayPort
- Model: WC34DX9019
Fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft without leaving your couch. Buy Now at Newegg
- ESRB Rating E
- highly accurate planes with unique flight models
- 10 additional handcrafted international airports
Bundle this beefy laptop with the MSI Urban Raider backpack for a total savings of $199. Buy Now at Newegg
- The backpack will add to your cart automatically.
- Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9S7-16W112-249
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- solar-powered rechargeable battery
- charges in sun, shade or indirect sunlight
- 30-, 60-, or 120-second timer
- Model: SR62AA21H-06-2
