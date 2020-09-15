That's $40 off and the same price as their 27" model. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 2ms response time
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 100x100 VESA mounting points
- Model: 27772
-
Published 9 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
We're seeing prices in this sale that are hundreds less than buying new. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by Samsung.
Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors, headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a large selection of gaming monitors in a wide range of sizes. Shop Now at Acer Recertified
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies. (Longer warranties are available for purchase.)
Over 20 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
Save on bookshelf speakers, headphones, and converters, as well as the smaller essentials like cables, adapters, and mounts. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise it starts around $3.
That's $45 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- This item arrives in bulk packaging, without a retail box, but it is in new condition.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm drivers
- up to 16 hours of playback
- 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
It's a savings of $300 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- fast printing
- built-in LCD touch screen interface
- auto support generator
- ultra high resolution
- Model: 30994
You'd pay at least $7 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Monoprice
- USB-C power port
- HDMI port
- USB-A port
- Model: 15758
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Monoprice
|10%
|--
|$360
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register