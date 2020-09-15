Lowe's · 13 hrs ago
DeWalt 21-Piece Black Oxide Drill Bit Set
$20 $26
Features
  • 135° split point tip
  • includes labeled carrying case
  • can be used in plastic, wood, & metal
  • Model: DWA1181
