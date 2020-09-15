You must sign up for KorsVIP program (it's free to join) to apply coupon code "EARLYVIP" and bag free shipping. Plus, if you want to customize your bag with a monogram, it's free. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in Optic White.
- 100% leather
- adjustable strap
- Model: 32F9GJ6C3L
That's $76 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Fossil
- Available in
Brown orBlack
- leather construction
- measures 8.5" x 1.5" x 7.75"
Brands on offer include Ted Baker, Tory Burch, French Connection, Rebbeca Minkoff, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free over $100.
That's a savings of $11.
Update: The price dropped to $9.18. Buy Now at Superdry
- Available at this price in White or Chive.
Shop and save up to 65% on clutches, shoulder bags, crossbodys, and more when you apply coupon code "BIGDEAL". Shop Now at I Love Dooney
- Eligible items marked.
- Shipping adds $7.50, but bag free shipping with orders of $99 or more.
It's $156 off the list price and an overall great price on a dress from this brand. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in True Navy.
Apply coupon code "EARLYVIP" to bag the extra 25% off. After the discount, prices start at $14. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- You must sign up for free membership to use the coupon and get free shipping.
Save on a huge variety of clothing, handbags, jewelry, watches, and more. Shop Now at Michael Kors
Apply code "SUN20" to save on already marked down handbags, clothing, and accessories. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- You must be signed in or sign up to see discount.
It's $251 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Blue.
- Notched lapel
- 2-button closure
- 4-button cuffs
That's $160 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
It's $75 under list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in Washed Denim sizes 5.5 to 8.
- Orders bag free shipping via their KorsVIP program. (It's free to join.)
Apply coupon code "EARLYVIP" to get this deal. That's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in Copper Check in size XS only.
- You must sign up for KorsVIP membership (it's free to join) to use the coupon and get free shipping.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Michael Kors
|47%
|--
|$120
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register