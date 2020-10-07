That's the best price we could find by $201. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-8210Y 1.6GHz Amber Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Model: MVH62LL/A
That's $50 under our mention from last month, and $201 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ235
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TekReplay via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $31 for an open box model, and a savings of $501 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It comes with a 1-year Quickshipelectronics warranty.
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS X 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MVFJ2BA
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in three colors (Gold pictured).
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage
- 13" 2160 x 1600 retina display
- Model: MVH52LL/A
Current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can take advantage of the savings listed below. Shop Now at Apple
- up to $200 off MacBooks and iMac w/ Apple Education Pricing
- up to $100 off iPads w/ Apple Education Pricing
- AirPods credit w/ Mac or iPad purchase
- 20% off AppleCare+ w/ Mac or iPad purchase
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $48. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TekReplay via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
Shop for laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, electronic storage, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $500 under list and the best price we could find for this flagship phone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
Save on over 80 items, including lenses, DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, flashes, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99; otherwise, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
It's $40 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
- Android Oreo
- Model: ZA480121US
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Shop over 500 items including iPhone SE from $75, Apple Watches from $120, iPods from $162, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $19 less than you'd pay for two new ones from most major retailers and the lowest price per charger we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
