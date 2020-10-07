New
B&H Photo Video · 55 mins ago
Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Retina Laptop (2019)
$1,299 $1,699
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $201. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8210Y 1.6GHz Amber Lake dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Model: MVH62LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook Air B&H Photo Video Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 23% $1249 (exp 3 wks ago) $1299 Buy Now