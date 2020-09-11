New
Lowe's · 52 mins ago
Samsung 5.4-cu. ft. Top-Load Steam Washer
$828 $1,199
free shipping

Save $371 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Available at this price in Champagne.
Features
  • Super Speed cleaning technology cuts down laundry time
  • Active WaterJet to pretreat stained clothes
  • VRT Plus noise reduction
  • stainless steel pulsator
  • Model: WA54R7600AC
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Washers / Washing Machines Lowe's Samsung
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 30% -- $828 Buy Now