Ace Hardware · 22 mins ago
Craftsman 34" 4-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet
$200 $300
That's a savings of $100 off the list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Stock varies and may be limited by zip code.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $126 shipping charge.
Features
  • 75-lb. weight capacity per drawer
  • keyed internal locking system
  • recessed side handles
  • Model: 00929906
