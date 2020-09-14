It's $70 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- 31.5" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) 165Hz display
- 2 HDMI and DisplayPort
- 360° swivel
- 3000:1 contrast ratio
- Model: XZ322Q Pbmiiphx
Expires 9/14/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $700 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies.
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- 4 ms GTG Response Time
- five USB ports, HDMI, and DisplayPort
- IPS panel
- Model: UM.HX0AA.P01
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by pro distributing via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: CB282K
That's the best deal we could find by $74. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- HDR10
- 75Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: UM.HB2AA.005
That's $50 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI & DVI inputs
- Model: UM.FX2AA.D01
We're seeing prices in this sale that are hundreds less than buying new. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by Samsung.
Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors, headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a large selection of gaming monitors in a wide range of sizes. Shop Now at Acer Recertified
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies. (Longer warranties are available for purchase.)
Over 20 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
Save on external hard drives, laptops, networking cables, routers, and much more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items get free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $1.
- Some items receive their discounts via coupon codes or rebates, as noted on their product pages.
Save $30 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Newegg
- This doesn't include a top, but it's compatible with desktops from 43" to 87" wide.
- In White.
- Sold by Monoprice via Newegg.
- motorized adjustable from 24.4" to 47.2" tall
- dual-motor automatic lifting system
- Model: 121590
This sale includes computers, electronics, gaming, office essentials, and more, plus select items get further discounts via the coupon codes listed on individual product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
Fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft without leaving your couch. Buy Now at Newegg
- ESRB Rating E
- highly accurate planes with unique flight models
- 10 additional handcrafted international airports
Acer's eBay storefront offers up to 60% off a selection of refurbished products including computers, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Shipping is free on most items, but adds $9.99 on some items.
- These items carry a 90-day Acer warranty.
That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Select "Intel 4471U" in the Model drop-down menu to get this deal.
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake R dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) Touch LCD
- 8GB RAM; 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB715-1WT-P5DW
It's the lowest price we could find by $365. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: PH315-52-71RT
Save $10 on this entry-level gaming display, which sports a 75Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync support
- HDMI, VGA
- TN panel
- Model: UM.FX1AA.006
