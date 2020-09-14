New
Acer Nitro XZ2 31.5" 1080p 165Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor w/ AMD FreeSync
$280 $350
Features
  • 31.5" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) 165Hz display
  • 2 HDMI and DisplayPort
  • 360° swivel
  • 3000:1 contrast ratio
  • Model: XZ322Q Pbmiiphx
