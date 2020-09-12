It's $330 under list price, the best we could find by $136, and a great price on this build with a 256GB SSD. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NJ0000US
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save. That's $15 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core Processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS glossy touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
It's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Graphite Grey.
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz six-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- Model: 81X20005US
- UPC: 194632976342
That's a savings of $90 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available for pickup only and stock will vary by ZIP code.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
Save up to $1,230 on Thinkpad models. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Coupon code "THINKMORE" bags this discount.
- You may have to override another auto-applying coupon.
Use code "E7470DELL4U" to save big on a selection of about 40 refurbished Dell E7470 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in Royal Blue.
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 512GB SSD
- 13.3" or 15.6" QLED display
- Windows 10 Home
- includes S pen
- functions as a laptop or tablet
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Save on external hard drives, laptops, networking cables, routers, and much more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items get free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $1.
- Some items receive their discounts via coupon codes or rebates, as noted on their product pages.
Save $30 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Newegg
- This doesn't include a top, but it's compatible with desktops from 43" to 87" wide.
- In White.
- Sold by Monoprice via Newegg.
- motorized adjustable from 24.4" to 47.2" tall
- dual-motor automatic lifting system
- Model: 121590
This sale includes computers, electronics, gaming, office essentials, and more, plus select items get further discounts via the coupon codes listed on individual product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
Fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft without leaving your couch. Buy Now at Newegg
- ESRB Rating E
- highly accurate planes with unique flight models
- 10 additional handcrafted international airports
Take 45% off with coupon code "LENOVOM1". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lenovo Direct via Amazon.
- wireless screen mirroring
- up to 110" HD picture
- touchpad control
- Model: M1
It's $560 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core i3-8145U up to 3.90GHz processor
- 8GB RAM and 128GB M.2 PCIe-NVMe SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit OS
- Model: 11ADS0E500
- UPC: 195348574457
Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE". It's the best we could find by $20, although most sellers charge over $160. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution IPS display
- TUV low blue-light certification
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: E24-10
That's now roughly about $240 less than you'd pay for a laptop with similar specs a quite a bit of bang for your buck. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|29%
|--
|$799
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register