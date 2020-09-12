New
Lenovo ThinkPad T495 2nd-Gen. Ryzen 5 Pro 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$799 $1,129
free shipping

It's $330 under list price, the best we could find by $136, and a great price on this build with a 256GB SSD. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20NJ0000US
