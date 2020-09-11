It's $560 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core i3-8145U up to 3.90GHz processor
- 8GB RAM and 128GB M.2 PCIe-NVMe SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit OS
- Model: 11ADS0E500
- UPC: 195348574457
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" for a savings of $710 off list and the best price we could find by $242. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11AD002AUS
Apply coupon code "THINKDESK42" to get the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Gold G6400 4.0GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64
- Model: 11DCCTO1WW
Save $870 off list price with coupon code "HOTNANODEAL", plus that is $10 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th gen. Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.60GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11AD0021US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this deal. That's $30 under our July mention, $91 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90J00078US
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
Clip the $20 coupon and apply code "5L8HUOHK" to save $105. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8+128GB SSD drops to
$194.92 ($85 off)$209.92 ($70 off) via the $15 coupon and same code above.
- 8+512GB SSD drops to $269.92 ($90 off) via the code above.
- 5th gen. Intel Core i3-5005U Broadwell 2.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64
Clip the $7 off coupon and apply code "LOVEBEELINK" to get this discount.
Update: The price has increased to $109.13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xuri Shop via Amazon.
- Intel Celeron N3450 1.10GHz Apollo Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: T34-M
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
Save on a range of new and refurbished speakers, soundbars, earphones, and on-ear headphones. Shop Now at eBay
That's $20 less than Walmart's best price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Socks start at $5, tops at $12, and adult shoes at $36. Shop Now at eBay
Take 45% off with coupon code "LENOVOM1". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lenovo Direct via Amazon.
- wireless screen mirroring
- up to 110" HD picture
- touchpad control
- Model: M1
Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE". It's the best we could find by $20, although most sellers charge over $160. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution IPS display
- TUV low blue-light certification
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: E24-10
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save. That's $15 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core Processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS glossy touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
It's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Graphite Grey.
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz six-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- Model: 81X20005US
- UPC: 194632976342
