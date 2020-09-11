Apply coupon code "D17WBULB" for a savings of $9, which is at least $2 less than you'd pay from any of their other storefronts. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 25,000-hour rated lifespan
- replaces 200-150W incandescent bulbs
- not suggested for use in a fully enclosed fixture
- Model: C21BB-XE26
Clip the
50% 10% off on-page coupon to get this price. That's $9 under our mention from January, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sengled USA via Amazon.
- includes 2 soft white smart bulbs w/ hub
- Alexa & Google Assistant compatible
- Model: K-Z01-1H-2A19NAE26
You'd expect to pay over $30 elsewhere, although stock is low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Great Eagle Lighting Corporation via Amazon
- In several light gradients (3000K Soft White pictured)
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood
- Apply coupon code "BG828XMT" to get this discount.
- dimmable
- 16 million colors
- sync lights with music
- E26 base
- Model: YLDP06YL
Coupon code "8KSJ3R6C" saves you half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- In 25w-3000k.
- Sold by Electronics Gallery via Amazon.
- up to 50,000-hour lifespan
- 360° beam angle
- E26 base
Clip the on page coupon to drop it to $23.49, a shipped low by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sengled USA via Amazon.
- predicted lifespan of 25,000 hours
Brighten up those dark spaces. Save on a selection of light bulbs, flood lights, recessed lights, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Apply code "MSBULB10" to save $8 off list. It's $2 under our mention from March. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Michelle Select via Amazon.
- available in 40W 6500K Daylight
- 4,000-lumens
- E26/E27 medium base
- fireproof PC cover
- up to 30,000 hour lifespan
Apply coupon code "D30FLOOD" to save. That's $9 off list and the best price we could find for this highly flexible floodlight. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 16 colors and 4 modes
- IP66 waterproof
- flame resistant
- remote control
- Model: C2020-BW
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- Pink light
- Growing stage bulb
- Indoor use only
- Fits standard E26 sockets
- Helps the plants grow faster
- Model: C21GL-AE26B
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- holds steel at 90° and 60°
- measures 3.2" x 3.8" x 0.6"
- Model: MST327
That's a savings of $14 off the list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 5.5" x 8.5"
- Ultra-flexible design allows you to add, remove and rearrange pages easily as your needs change
- 60 repositionable ruled sheets
- Customize with your favorite paper, pockets and dividers
- Model: 51527
Apply coupon code "9TXKXMW3" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Qiangyaxun via Amazon.
- USB 2.0
- built-in mic
- 110° wide-angle
- compatible with PC, Mac, and Android
- Model: S2
Apply coupon code "F3LWHRV9" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Newpoch via Amazon.
- magnetic
- night vision
- motion detection
- 2.4GHz WiFi connection
- compatible with iOS and Android via App
- 500mAh rechargeable battery w/ 10-foot charging cable
- Model: Cam-01
