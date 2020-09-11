That's $95 off list and the best price we could find for this well reviewed center channel speaker. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- frequency response: of 65-25,000Hz
- power handling of up to 75 watts RMS (300 watts peak)
- Model: 1065935
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's a savings of $300 off the list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos
- 50-watts (200W peak)
- 8Ohm impedance
- 1" titanium LTS tweeter
- 4" cerametallic cone woofer
- Model: RP-140SA
It's $795 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Klipsch R-610F Floorstanding Home Speaker x 2
- Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers x 2
- Klipsch R-52C Center Channel Home Speaker
- Klipsch Reference R-10SW 10" 300W Powered Subwoofer
- Model: 1065835 L
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-440C
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Save on Klipsch floor-standing speakers, subwoofers, surround sound speakers, & more. Shop Now at Adorama
That's the lowest price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- remote control
- Bluetooth, HDMI output with ARC, stereo analog-audio input, and optical digital input
- Model: HKSB20BLKAM
That's $340 under the best price we could find for a new one and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
- No warranty information was found.
- multi-color LED indicators
- 100W output
- Bluetooth 4.2
- WiFi
- Model: HKCITATION300BAM-Z
Save on scratch & dent receivers, speakers, cameras, TVs and more. (While the banner says up to 40% off, we found deeper discounts.) Shop Now at Crutchfield
- All items are covered by a manufacturer's warranty.
- Shipping adds $7.99, although all orders of $35 or more score free shipping.
That's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Pad your order over $35 to avoid the $7.99 shipping fee.
- can control up to 30 components or appliances
Save up to $600 on a selection of three Harman Kardon TV soundbars. Shop Now at Crutchfield
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- rechargeable battery with up to 30 hours of playback
- includes charging cable & AUX cable
- multi-device connectivity
- microphone for hands-free calling
- Model: 500BT
Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 200W dynamic power
- THX Certified
- 2-way 3" midbass drivers
- 6.5" subwoofer
- Model: Pro Media 2.1 THX
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Crutchfield
|27%
|--
|$249
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register