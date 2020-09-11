New
Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-400C Speaker
$249 $344
That's $95 off list and the best price we could find for this well reviewed center channel speaker.

  • frequency response: of 65-25,000Hz
  • power handling of up to 75 watts RMS (300 watts peak)
  • Model: 1065935
