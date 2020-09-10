New
MegaMacs · 28 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook i5 12" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD (2017)
$750 $1,400
free shipping

That's a $650 savings off list price. Buy Now at MegaMacs

  • A 90-day MegaMacs warranty applies.
  • Intel Core m5-7Y54 1.3GHz Skylake dual-core processor
  • 12" 2304x1440 IPS LED-backlit Retina display
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • macOS
  • Model: MNYJ2LL/A
