That's a $650 savings off list price. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- A 90-day MegaMacs warranty applies.
- Intel Core m5-7Y54 1.3GHz Skylake dual-core processor
- 12" 2304x1440 IPS LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MNYJ2LL/A
Published 28 min ago
It's $150 less than buying it new directly from Apple. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
- 8GB & 256GB PCIe SSD
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
- Model: MVFJ2B/A
This is the best price we've seen for this model, and $122 less than you'd pay for it elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty is included.
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-5257U 2.7GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Thunderbolt 2
- macOS Sierra
- Model: MF840LL/A
It's $199 under list and tied with Cosco (but without needing a membership there). Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS retina display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: MWP42LL/A
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in Royal Blue.
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 512GB SSD
- 13.3" or 15.6" QLED display
- Windows 10 Home
- includes S pen
- functions as a laptop or tablet
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Save on a selection of laptops, peripherals (some up to 50% off), and more, all sold by Microsoft via eBay. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- All items bag free shipping.
It's $336 less than buying it used elsewhere.
Update: The price increased by a buck. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- 6th-gen Intel Core i5-6267U Skylake 2.9GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS Sierra 10.12
- Model: MPXV2LL/A
That's $16 less than Walmart's best price and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-wireless via eBay
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Other major carriers charge at least $5 a month, and Apple charges $399 to buy the phone outright. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires new line, unlimited service, and 24-month plan.
- Plus, get $20 off the $40 activation fee.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
That's the best price we could find by $491. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5 Coffee Lake 1.4 GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- macOS (64-Bit)
- Model: MUHN2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Phone Cellar via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Available in Black.
- Note that it no longer receives the latest iOS updates.
- 4GB RAM
- 1.00GHz dual core Apple A5 processor
- 9.7" LED-backlit multi-touch screen
- 0.7 MP back camera and 0.3 MP front camera
- up to 10 hours of runtime on a single charge
- Model: MC954LL/A
