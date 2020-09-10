New
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
$1,499
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $43, although most charge $1,599. Buy Now at Micro Center

Features
  • Hasselblad 20MP / UHD 4K gimbal camera
  • 1" CMOS + f/2.8-f/11 adjustable aperture
  • up to 47.7 mph speeds
  • up to 31 minute flight time
  • Model: CP.MA.00000019
