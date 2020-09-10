That's the best price we could find by $43, although most charge $1,599. Buy Now at Micro Center
- Hasselblad 20MP / UHD 4K gimbal camera
- 1" CMOS + f/2.8-f/11 adjustable aperture
- up to 47.7 mph speeds
- up to 31 minute flight time
- Model: CP.MA.00000019
Save on action figures, building sets, games, and much more. There's over 60 items to save on, with prices starting at $10. Shop Now at Amazon
- The banner says 15% off, but we found much higher discounts within
Apply coupon code "RGJ7D6RD" for a savings of $54. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Blackstone RC via Amazon.
- headless mode
- 120° wide angle
- smartphone control w/ App download
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- It will be released November.
Over 30 of these toys are priced under $10 after discount. Shop Now at Melissa & Doug
- Shipping adds $7.49, or get it free on $49 or more.
That's at least $10 less than Micro Center charges at their other storefronts, $60 off list, and the best price we could find.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Micro Center
- 1900 MB/s sequential read speeds
- PCLe NVME 3.0 x4 interface
- Model: 099580
That's the lowest price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Micro Center
- It's available for pickup only.
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Supports a max. memory of 128GB
That's $180 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DJI via eBay with DJI's standard manufacturer's warranty. (Exact warranty terms are unclear.)
- 4K video at up to 30 fps
- 3.5X optical zoom
- 12MP photos
- panorama function
- Model: CP.ZM.000425.E
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Get it with a mini tripod and carry case for $119.
- supports up to 3.5" wide smartphones
- sport, time lapse, hyperlapse, and panorama modes
- 15-hour runtime
- Model: CP.OS.00000022.03
