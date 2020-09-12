New
Lenovo Legion Y740 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 15.6" 1080p 144Hz Gaming Laptop
$1,500 $2,150
Save $650 off list price and $330 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct. Buy Now at Newegg

  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81UH00C1US
  • Expires 9/12/2020
