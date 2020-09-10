New
Hisense H65 Series 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$260 $300
That's the lowest price we could find by $20.

Features
  • 49.5" 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K HDR LED UHD display
  • Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG)
  • Android TV Smart platform with streaming apps (Disney+, Fandango, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Pandora, Prime Video, SHOWTIME, Sling TV, YouTube)
  • 3 HDMI ports; 2 USB ports
  • compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Model: 50H6570G
