49.5" 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K HDR LED UHD display
- 49.5" 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K HDR LED UHD display
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG)
- Android TV Smart platform with streaming apps (Disney+, Fandango, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Pandora, Prime Video, SHOWTIME, Sling TV, YouTube)
- 3 HDMI ports; 2 USB ports
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: 50H6570G
Published 33 min ago
3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70H6570G
3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu, more)
- HDR
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65R6E1
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70.
- No warranty information is given.
Save on TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG. Prices start at $89.
Shop for used TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, and Hisense.
- Warranty information isn't provided.
There are 11 TVs to choose from with prices starting around
There are 11 TVs to choose from with prices starting around $550 $1,497. Several models come bundled with gift cards ranging from $50 to $400 (you'll see the gift card automatically in cart).
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, tablets, TVs, headphones, and more.
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- All students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is to sign up.
Microwaves from $32.99, dishwashers as low as
$333.99 $379.99, vacuum cleaners starting at $120.99 and much, much more!
converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: QWT-00001
2nd-gen AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 2nd-gen AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: X512DA-BTS2020RL
