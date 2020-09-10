That's $100 off list and a great price for a smartphone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or White.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 6.2" 2270x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- dual 12MP and 5MP rear & 8MP front cameras
- Android 9.0 OS (Pie)
- Model: PAE00003US
The other major retailers are charging $230 to buy it outright. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- A $20 activation fee applies (it normally costs $40, but it currently half price.)
- Requires new line, unlimited service, and 24-month plan.
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple camera
- Android 10.0
It's the best deal we could find by $45. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 5.7" HD+ IPS display
- 2GB memory; 32GB storage
- microSD card slot
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: PAE80008US
That's $24 under what you would pay for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Bigdeals via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 5.4" 1440x2560 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 21MP rear camera with dual-LED flash & 5MP front camera
- up to 13 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge
- Android 5.1.1 OS (Lollipop)
- Model: XT1585
- Add the Motorola Edge+ to your account as a new line on an Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited Plan to get this deal.
- $200 will be credited to your account over 24 months.
- Receive up to $550 off when you trade in select phones. (Credited to your account over 24 months.)
- After purchase, visit here and enter code "COMEONOVER150" to get the gift card.
- 6.7" 2340x1080 HDR OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- 108MP quad pixel triple camera system
- up to 52 hours of usage time and 12.5 days of stand-by time
- Android 10 OS
- Model: MOTXT20611
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Aura Black.
- No Warranty is available through the vendor, but they do offer a 30-day return policy.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM (does not work with CDMA carriers)
- Model: SM-N770F/DS
Shop for laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, electronic storage, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
Save on over 80 items, including lenses, DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, flashes, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99; otherwise, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
An unlocked version of this phone costs $150 and it's the lowest price we could find from a no-contract carrier by $3. Buy Now at Target
- 6.2" HD display
- 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 32GB storage, expandable to 512GB
- Android 10 OS
- 3,550 mAh battery
- 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera system
That's a savings of $75 off list price. You'd pay this for the radios elsewhere, without the headsets. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Motorola Solutions via eBay
- Includes 2 radios and 2 headsets
- 25-mile range
- 22 channels
- Model: T2B12201WNTAAW
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- works w/ Apple & Android
- stainless steel case
- leather strap
- 1.2" AMOLED display
- 8GB storage
- Wear OS
- Model: M360FS19
That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on August 28 but can be ordered now.
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies
- data transfer speeds up to 1.7Gbps
- Model: MG7550
