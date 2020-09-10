New
Unlocked Motorola E 32GB Android Smartphone
$130 $150
Features
  • 6.2" HD display
  • 1.8GHz octa-core processor
  • 32GB storage, expandable to 512GB
  • Android 10 OS
  • 3,550 mAh battery
  • 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera system
  • Model: PAJH0002US
Unlocked Android Smartphone
