Sharp · 1 hr ago
Sharp 1100W 1.6 cu. ft. Carousel Countertop Microwave Oven
$130 $170
$18 shipping

Sharp offers its Sharp 1100W 1.6 cu. ft. Carousel Countertop Microwave Oven for $169.99. Coupon "dealnews" cuts it to $129.99. Shipping adds about $18. Buy Now at Sharp

Features
  • Convenient "+30 Sec" Key for Instant Start
  • Precise Cook Sensor Technology
  • Auto Defrost for Quick and Accurate Thawing
  • 13.6" Carousel Turntable for Even Cooking
  • Convenient Settings for Popcorn and Beverage
  • Model: SMC1655BS
  • Code "DEALNEWS"
  • Expires 9/20/2020
