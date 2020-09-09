It's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in several colors (Brilliant Blue pictured).
- resists cracking & peeling
- covers up to 125-sq. ft. per kit
- includes polycuramine pouch, polyamide roller, metallic tint, & stir stick
- Model: 299745
-
Expires in 7 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, Ryobi, and Ridgid. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items ship free, but some require a $45 purchase for free shipping, and some require scheduled delivery.
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Save up to $50 on select Ryobi One+ power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $15 off $149.
- $30 off $199.
- $50 off $249+.
- Select items require scheduled delivery.
Get a free tool or battery with the purchase of select Milwaukee, Ryobi, Makita, and Ridgid tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Navigate by the offers in the left-hand column to filter by brand.
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Save 10% to 40% on appliances, tools, patio furniture, bath upgrades, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 15" cut path with pivoting head
- dual line auto-feed with electric start
- Model: 21272
Save on a variety of flooring options including wood, vinyl, ceramic, stone, and more. Over 1,200 items available. Shop Now at Lowe's
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|25%
|--
|$97
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register