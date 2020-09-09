It's the best deal we could find by $130. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes drill/driver, reciprocating saw, circuar saw, LED work work, 2 batteries, and soft carry case
- Model: DCK423D2
-
Expires in 7 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Discounted electrical tools, paint tools, and other power tools are on sale, with prices starting around $139 (some prices only display when added to cart). Shop Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Staples
- extended length handle
- anti-rust metal latches
- removable cups
Save up $175 off select DeWalt power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off purchases of $199
- $90 off purchases of $349
- $175 off purchases of $499+
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
Save on DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, Ryobi, and Ridgid. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items ship free, but some require a $45 purchase for free shipping, and some require scheduled delivery.
It's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in several colors (Brilliant Blue pictured).
- resists cracking & peeling
- covers up to 125-sq. ft. per kit
- includes polycuramine pouch, polyamide roller, metallic tint, & stir stick
- Model: 299745
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Save up to $50 on select Ryobi One+ power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $15 off $149.
- $30 off $199.
- $50 off $249+.
- Select items require scheduled delivery.
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Save 10% to 40% on appliances, tools, patio furniture, bath upgrades, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on a variety of flooring options including wood, vinyl, ceramic, stone, and more. Over 1,200 items available. Shop Now at Lowe's
To get more specific, you'll save on ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Lowe's
- full hex design
- optimized for exact fastener fitments
- Model: DWA82SET
That's $79 less than you'd pay at Home Depot.
Update: The price has increased to $159.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected back in stock on September 13, but can be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- Sold by Satisfying Customers via Amazon.
- two 20V Max 5.0Ah XR batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
That's a low by at least $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Self-retracting guide sleeve
- Magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits
- Molder fits inside handy carrying case
- Self-retracting guide
- Model: DW2097CS
Save $7 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- designed for use with the DEWALT T-STAK system
- 4 heavy-duty wheels
- 220-lb. capacity
- Model: DWST17889
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|37%
|--
|$249
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register