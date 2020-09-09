It's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 40mm drivers
- soft leather ear pads w/ memory foam
- includes straight & coiled cables, 1/8" to 1/4" adapter, & carrying case
- Model: HRM-5
2020-09-09
It's the best price we've seen and a low today by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Model: MDRZX110BK
Clip the $30 on-page coupon to get the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- download speeds up to 1Gbps and 150Mbps
- supports the use of any SIM card
- optimized to work best on AT&T & T-Mobile networks and supports 3G/4G LTE Advanced Pro Cat 16 and 4-band carrier aggregation
- Model: MR1100-100NAS
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
