Northern Tool · 24 mins ago
Homak 27" Pro II 7-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet
$400 $600
pickup at Northern Tool

That's $185 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at around $97.
  • 9,115 cubic inches of storage
  • 100-lb load capacity per drawer
  • 5" caster wheels
  • Model: BK04027702
