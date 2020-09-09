That's the best price we could find by $270 Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by sobeonline1 via eBay.
- In Black or Grey
- Exynos 990 octo-core processor
- 6.9" 1440x3200 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Quad rear camera
- 40MP selfie camera
- Android 10
- Model: G988B/DS
Published 33 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Aura Black.
- No Warranty is available through the vendor, but they do offer a 30-day return policy.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM (does not work with CDMA carriers)
- Model: SM-N770F/DS
Get up to $650 off when you trade in your old device Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Get up to $800 off with eligible trade-in. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze with your choice of hinge color.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
It's a savings of $250 off list and the best price we could find today by $130. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 6.1" 3120x1440 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Model: LM-Q850QM
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU
- 6.47" 2340x1080 AMOLED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: 126653701000
That's $20 less than Walmart's best price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
Save on a range of new and refurbished speakers, soundbars, earphones, and on-ear headphones. Shop Now at eBay
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Socks start at $5, tops at $12, and adult shoes at $36. Shop Now at eBay
Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $450 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. Buy Now at Samsung
- Mystic Black and Mystic Silver ship by September 18.
- Mystic Bronze ships by October 2.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in Royal Blue.
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 512GB SSD
- 13.3" or 15.6" QLED display
- Windows 10 Home
- includes S pen
- functions as a laptop or tablet
Save up to 35% on 21 models. Plus get an additional 10% off when you purchase 4 or more appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- Enter your zip code to check delivery availability in your area.
You'd pay $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in Black or White.
- touchscreen
- heart rate sensor
- Model: SM-R370NZKAXAR
