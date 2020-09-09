New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S5 16GB GSM Android Smartphone
$130 $140
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by amazing-wireless via eBay.
Features
  • 5.1" 1080x1920 touchscreen
  • 16MP rear-facing camera, 2MP front-facing camera
  • Model: SM-G900A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked GSM Android Smartphone Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 7% -- $130 Buy Now