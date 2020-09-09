That's $19 less than a carrier-locked version elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by amazing-wireless via eBay.
- 5.7" 1440x720 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- Model: LMX420ASAAG3PLY
It's a savings of $250 off list and the best price we could find today by $130. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 6.1" 3120x1440 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Model: LM-Q850QM
That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $50.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.2" OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0
- 16MP camera
- Model: LMV450PM
It's $20 less than buying directly from Total Wireless. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- 5.45" HD+ display
- 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB internal memory
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Aura Black.
- No Warranty is available through the vendor, but they do offer a 30-day return policy.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM (does not work with CDMA carriers)
- Model: SM-N770F/DS
That's $20 less than Walmart's best price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Socks start at $5, tops at $12, and adult shoes at $36. Shop Now at eBay
That's $16 less than Walmart's best price and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-wireless via eBay
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
There are 11 TVs to choose from with prices starting around
$550 $1,497. Several models come bundled with gift cards ranging from $50 to $400 (you'll see the gift card automatically in cart). Shop Now at BuyDig
That's the lowest we could find by $320. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10 & HLG support
- webOS Smart TV features
- works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa
- 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
- Model: 70UN7070PUA
It's $40 off list and the best deal we could find. (It's on backorder elsewhere for $3 more.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 1980x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable sync
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 27MK600M-B.AUS
- UPC: 719192622470
That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now at Amazon
- two HDMI; one DisplayPort; one USB Type-C; two USB Type-A outputs
- 31.5" 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution 4K UHD display
- 4 ms response time
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- built-in speakers
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: 32UL750-W
