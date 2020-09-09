New
Refurb Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds
$40 $120
free shipping

That's $58 less than a new pair and the best we've seen in an any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • charging case
  • Model: 100-99000000-00
