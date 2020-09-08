New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Rollibot RolliCool 12,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner
$325 $350
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Claimthis via eBay.
Features
  • 12,000 BTU
  • Alexa compatible
  • cools spaces up to 325 square feet
  • LED control panel
  • Model: 310-20
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Air Conditioners eBay Rollibot
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $325 Buy Now