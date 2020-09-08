New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$325 $350
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Claimthis via eBay.
Features
- 12,000 BTU
- Alexa compatible
- cools spaces up to 325 square feet
- LED control panel
- Model: 310-20
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Ivation Personal Mini Air Cooler
$25 $50
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $5 less than most eBay sellers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by DBROTH via Amazon.
Features
- Reduces emanating temperature by 5° to 10°F
- Power On/Off
- Cool mode & 2-speed fan
- Built-in indicator lights
- 5-hour cooling
- Covers up to 21 square foot
- Model: IVAEAC01
Costway · 3 days ago
Costway Summer Sale
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on patio furniture, outdoor play, tents, and more. Shop Now at Costway
Costway · 1 mo ago
Air Conditioners at Costway
up to 30% off
free shipping
Save on portable and window-unit air conditioners with prices starting at $143. Shop Now at Costway
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Black + Decker 8,000-BTU Air Conditioner
$295 $330
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $45.
Update: The price has dropped to $295. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- effective for rooms up to 100 - 150 square feet
- rinseable slide out filter
- LED digital display
- 24 hour on/off timer and sleep mode
- bucket-less design combines cooling, fan, and dehumidification modes
- Model: BPACT08WT
eBay · 11 hrs ago
Garmin Dash Cam 30 HD Standalone Driving Recorder
$50 $170
free shipping
That's $20 less than Walmart's best price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by GPS City via eBay
Features
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
eBay · 1 wk ago
Bose Outlet at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
eBay · 6 days ago
ASICS Outlet Sale at eBay
up to 70% off
free shipping
Socks start at $5, tops at $12, and adult shoes at $36. Shop Now at eBay
eBay · 6 days ago
KitchenAid Outlet at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$325
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register