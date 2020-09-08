New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 14 5493 10th-gen i7 Ice Lake 14" Laptop
$730 $800
free shipping

That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Dell via eBay.
Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LED display
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: mktnn5493dqvth
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Dell
Core i7 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 8% -- $730 Buy Now