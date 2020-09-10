That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Breed via Newegg.
- Available at this price in Black or White.
- Mediatek Helio A25 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 16 MP + 2MP + 13MP main triple camera
- 6.5" 720x1600 infinity display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 13MP selfie camera
- microSD slot
- Android OS
- Model: G0310WW
Expires 9/10/2020
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
Get up to $650 off when you trade in your old device Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
This sale includes computers, electronics, gaming, office essentials, and more, plus select items get further discounts via the coupon codes listed on individual product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $119.99 after discounts. Shop Now at Newegg
- Extra 10% off select items via on-page coupons.
Fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft without leaving your couch. Buy Now at Newegg
- ESRB Rating E
- highly accurate planes with unique flight models
- 10 additional handcrafted international airports
That's the best price we could find by $27.
Update: The price has increased to $204.99. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C connectors
- Model: 27BL650C-B
