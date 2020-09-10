New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Blue G90 64GB Dual-SIM GSM Android Smartphone
$140 $150
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Sold by Breed via Newegg.
  • Available at this price in Black or White.
Features
  • Mediatek Helio A25 1.8GHz octa-core processor
  • 16 MP + 2MP + 13MP main triple camera
  • 6.5" 720x1600 infinity display
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • 13MP selfie camera
  • microSD slot
  • Android OS
  • Model: G0310WW
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/10/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Android Phones Newegg Blu Products
Unlocked GSM Android Smartphone Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Newegg 6% -- $140 Buy Now