New
Adorama · 21 mins ago
Klipsch R-610F Floorstanding Speaker Bundle
$650 $1,445
free shipping

It's $795 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • Klipsch R-610F Floorstanding Home Speaker x 2
  • Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers x 2
  • Klipsch R-52C Center Channel Home Speaker
  • Klipsch Reference R-10SW 10" 300W Powered Subwoofer
  • Model: 1065835 L
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Speakers Adorama Klipsch
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Adorama 55% -- $650 Buy Now