- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz octa-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon 550 2GB graphics
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 6YQ86AA#ABA
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
- Note that you can upgrade to a WD Black 256GB NVMe SSD for free during the checkout.
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 3500 3.6GHz 6-core CPU
- AMD Radeon RX 5500 4GB GPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 9NA81AV_1
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and 7,200rpm HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: S01-pF1048xt
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, & 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: S01-aF0134z
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10400F Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB graphics
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
- It's available for pickup only and stock will vary by ZIP code.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
- If you aren't interested in the 16GB Intel Optane Memory, the option to double your storage to 2TB is just $10 more.
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) WLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 6XJ11AV_1
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- HP C2500 wired keyboard and mouse desktop combo
- also scans, copies, and faxes
- up to 40 ppm
- 2.7" touchscreen
- 50-sheet auto document feeder
- 250-sheet input tray
- Model: M428fdw
- 2nd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x1768 (720p) touch display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Radeon Vega 10 Graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9ja90av-1
