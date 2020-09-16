New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Kobalt 100 MPH 24V Max Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Electric Leaf Blower
$99 $139
free shipping

It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • variable-speed trigger
  • includes leaf blower, blower tube, 4.0Ah battery, & standard 45W charger
  • Model: KHB 4024A-03
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/16/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools Lowe's Kobalt
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 28% -- $99 Buy Now