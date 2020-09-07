New
Lowe's · 21 mins ago
Kichler 52" LED Indoor Ceiling Fan
$234 $260
free shipping

It's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • includes an etched umber glass shade
  • Mediterranean walnut finish w/ oil brushed bronze accents
  • Model: 35153A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Ceiling Fans Lowe's Kichler Lighting
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's   -- $234 Buy Now