New
Adorama · 22 mins ago
Westone B30 Three-Driver True-Fit Earphones
$199 $450
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • frequency response 15Hz to 18kHz
  • 30 ohms impedance
  • IPX4 rated water resistance
  • Model: 70025
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Adorama Westone
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Adorama 55% -- $199 Buy Now