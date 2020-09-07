New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Sony Extra Bass On-Ear Headphones
$25 $80
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for an open-box set by $3. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by savingsempire via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • compatible with Apple or Android smartphones
  • free SmartKey app for customized in-line remote function
  • swivel design for portability
  • 47.25" (1.2m) tangle-free Y-type cord
  • Model: MDRXB450AP
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Sony Electronics
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 68% -- $25 Buy Now