That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $22 and the best price we've seen. You'll pay at least $600 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
Most stores charge $30 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- machined aluminum buttons
- Model: MWYE2ZM/A
That's $159 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who supports it.
- In several colors (Black pictured)
That's $10 under last week's mention and a $460 savings off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- motion-detecting accelerometer
- speech-detecting accelerometer
- built-in microphone
- Model: MV7N2AM/A
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" stacks with an automatic 15% off (it applies at checkout) for huge savings on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A $100 maximum discount applies.
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
Using the steps detailed below, you can save over $1,000 on a new iPhone, whether paying monthly or upfront – buckle up, it's a journey. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Add the phone to your cart and activate with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited Plans, and you'll get $350 back in 24 monthly $14.58 instalments.
- You can trade in your phone for up to an $850 credit.
- After checkout, click here and use coupon code "COMEONOVER150" to get a $150 Verizon Gift Card (within eight weeks).
- The $20 online activation fee is half what you'd normally pay.
- You'll also receive an email within two weeks of ordering with a unique link to get a free Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug.
- The same discounts are available for the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Apply coupon code "75VVCC99" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Idison via Amazon.
- braided nylon cable
- 2.4A output for fast charging
- Model: SD447
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save on everything from laptops, headphones, shoes, Dyson vacuums, Android and Apple phones, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on drills, staplers, tool boxes, impact drivers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Socks start at $5, tops at $12, and adult shoes at $36. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Phone Cellar via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Available in Black.
- Note that it no longer receives the latest iOS updates.
- 4GB RAM
- 1.00GHz dual core Apple A5 processor
- 9.7" LED-backlit multi-touch screen
- 0.7 MP back camera and 0.3 MP front camera
- up to 10 hours of runtime on a single charge
- Model: MC954LL/A
You're essentially getting a pair of Airpods for free; so it's a savings of about $139 compared to most retailers. Buy Now at Apple
- The option to add the Airpods for free will appear in checkout
- Scroll down to see the banner for this offer and click on "iPad Air".
- 10.5" 2224x1668 multi-touch Retina display
- front 7MP HD camera and 8MP rear camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Hexa 2.49GHz processor
- AirPods come w/ charging case
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Sign up for student deals through your My Best Buy account to get this discount. (See related offer below for details.)
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
It's $150 less than buying it new directly from Apple. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
- 8GB & 256GB PCIe SSD
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
- Model: MVFJ2B/A
