eBay · 54 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB GSM + CDMA Smartphone
$418 $749
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $22 and the best price we've seen. You'll pay at least $600 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in several colors.
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 44% -- $418 Buy Now