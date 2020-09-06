New
Mr. Beams Wireless Motion Sensor LED Under Cabinet Light
$6 $15
$1 shipping

  • It requires four AA-cell batteries per light (not included).
Features
  • 35 lumens of bright light for under cabinets and shelves
  • 20- or 60-second auto shut off
  • motion-activated from seven feet
  • 10 square feet light coverage
  • Model: MB850
