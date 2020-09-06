New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Asus Zenbook Pro Duo Whiskey Lake Core i9 8-Core 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop w/ 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD
$2,699 $2,999
free shipping

That's $300 less than the best we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • available in Microsoft via eBay
Features
  • Intel Core i9-9980HK 2.4GHz Whiskey Lake 8-core CPU
  • 15.6" 3840x2160 touchscreen w/ 10-finger multi-touch support
  • 32GB RAM & 1TB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics
  • Model: UX581GV-XB94T
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Asus
15.6 inch Touchscreen SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 10% -- $2699 Buy Now