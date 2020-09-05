New
Refurb Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + 4G 40mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch
$315 $415
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save $100, for a final price that's $134 less than you'd pay at Apple direct. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
  • A 90-Day VIPOutlet warranty is provided.
Features
  • ECG app
  • SOS and fall detection
  • compass
  • electrical and optical heart sensors
  • 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
  • always-on retina display
  • GPS + 4G
  • Model: MWWP2LL/A
  • Code "PARTYFOR25"
