Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save $100, for a final price that's $134 less than you'd pay at Apple direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
- A 90-Day VIPOutlet warranty is provided.
- ECG app
- SOS and fall detection
- compass
- electrical and optical heart sensors
- 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
- always-on retina display
- GPS + 4G
- Model: MWWP2LL/A
It's $30 less than buying it directly from Apple. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band.
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTF02LL/A
That's $30 off and at least $10 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in
Space Gray/Black orSilver/White.
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTEY2LL/A
It's at least $10 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Space Gray.
- No warranty information is provided.
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTF02LL/A
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save $127. You'd pay $27 more for it new from Apple. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
- 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
- 8GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- heart rate sensor & altimeter
- watchOS 5
- Model: MTGH2LL/A
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" stacks with an automatic 15% off (it applies at checkout) for huge savings on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A $100 maximum discount applies.
It's a savings of 64% and the best price we found. Buy Now at Fossil
- In Smokey Blue or Green.
- built-in mic for use with Wear OS and Google Assistant
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor
- activity tracking and heart rate monitor
- 4GB internal storage
- push notifications
- silicone band
- Model: FTW4021
Save up to $126 off the list price of over 90 different men's and women's models. Buy Now at Fossil
- A 2-year Fossil warranty applies.
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save on everything from laptops, headphones, shoes, Dyson vacuums, Android and Apple phones, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Socks start at $5, tops at $12, and adult shoes at $36. Shop Now at eBay
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Phone Cellar via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Available in Black.
- Note that it no longer receives the latest iOS updates.
- 4GB RAM
- 1.00GHz dual core Apple A5 processor
- 9.7" LED-backlit multi-touch screen
- 0.7 MP back camera and 0.3 MP front camera
- up to 10 hours of runtime on a single charge
- Model: MC954LL/A
You're essentially getting a pair of Airpods for free; so it's a savings of about $139 compared to most retailers. Buy Now at Apple
- The option to add the Airpods for free will appear in checkout
- Scroll down to see the banner for this offer and click on "iPad Air".
- 10.5" 2224x1668 multi-touch Retina display
- front 7MP HD camera and 8MP rear camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Hexa 2.49GHz processor
- AirPods come w/ charging case
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Sign up for student deals through your My Best Buy account to get this discount. (See related offer below for details.)
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
It's $150 less than buying it new directly from Apple. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
- 8GB & 256GB PCIe SSD
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
- Model: MVFJ2B/A
