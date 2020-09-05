New
eBay · 48 mins ago
Citizen Men's 42mm Standard Nylon Eco-Drive Watch
$100 $250
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by esweetdealz via eBay.
Features
  • stainless steel case
  • nylon strap
  • eco-drive movement
  • mineral crystal
  • water resistant to 328 feet
  • Model: BM7390-22X
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Watches eBay Citizen
Men's Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% -- $100 Buy Now