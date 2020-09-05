Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to drop it to the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Worx via eBay.
- 5x the water pressure of a garden hose and nozzle
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- up to 320-PSI
- 20-foot draw hose
- Model: WG620
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to make this the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- auto tension chain system
- 8-foot extension pole
- Model: WG309
Save on over 260 items, including replacement batteries, sanders, drill driver kits, oscillating wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" bags this discount.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to get the best price we could find for 2 by $17. Buy Now at eBay
Save up to $50 on select Ryobi One+ power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $15 off $149.
- $30 off $199.
- $50 off $249+.
- Select items require scheduled delivery.
Save on 40-volt battery powered tools, including leaf blowers, trimmers, mowers, chargers, and more.
Update: Starting prices dropped to $29.99. Shop Now at Home Depot
Although stock is low, you'd expect to pay over $200 elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes Drill, Hand Vac, Saw, Sander, Light, Batteries, and Charger
- Drill: 24-position clutch and 2-speed gearbox
- Model: PCK300KSB
Save up $175 off select DeWalt power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off purchases of $199
- $90 off purchases of $349
- $175 off purchases of $499+
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save on everything from laptops, headphones, shoes, Dyson vacuums, Android and Apple phones, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" stacks with an automatic 15% off (it applies at checkout) for huge savings on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A $100 maximum discount applies.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Socks start at $5, tops at $12, and adult shoes at $36. Shop Now at eBay
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to get this deal and save $15 over the next lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- includes one gutter tube nozzle; gutter tube extension; gutter tube adapter; universal adapter; turbine fusion adapter
- Model: WA4094
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" for a savings of $11, making this the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx on eBay.
- folds in half
- metal legs
- 300-lbs. weight capacity
- Model: WX066
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save $11 and get the best price we've seen. (We saw them for $9 in our mention three weeks ago.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- compatible with a wide range of Worx trimmer/edger models (see product page for details)
- 100-lb. tensile strength
- 10-ft. line in each spool
- Model: WA0010
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" makes it $38 less than a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This tool is new but has been re-boxed in a plain brown box.
- A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
- includes 2 bar clamps and 4 clamp dogs
- integrated clamping system
- Model: WX051
